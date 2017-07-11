Iraqi PM formally declares liberation of Mosul from IS militants

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Monday formally declared Mosul liberated from Islamic State (IS) militant group after nine months of fierce fighting to dislodge the extremist militants from their last major stronghold in Iraq.



"I declare to the whole world the end, failure and collapse of Daesh state, the state of (IS group) terrorism, which they announced it here in Mosul three years ago," Abadi said in a speech in Mosul.



On Sunday, Abadi, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of Iraqi forces, paid a visit to Mosul and held meetings with the military commanders before he made a tour in the eastern side of Mosul, where hundreds of people welcomed his presence.



Late on Sunday, Abadi said "the victory is guaranteed" and the remnants of IS group are "besieged in the last inches," according to a statement by his office.

