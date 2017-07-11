London police say 255 survived Grenfell blaze

A total of 255 people survived the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze on June 14 in which at least 80 people were confirmed dead or missing, London police said Monday.



London's Metropolitan Police said "extensive investigations" led them to conclude 350 people should have been in the Kensington tower block building at the time of the fire.



The official statement, however, was challenged by claims that officials were covering up the real number of the casualties.



Last month, Labour Member of Parliament (MP) David Lammy also told media that he was "sympathetic" to the view that the number of dead was being covered up.



The British government has promised not to conduct immigration checks on survivors and those coming forward with information in a bid to aid the investigation.

