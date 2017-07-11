At least 14 injured in Moscow shopping mall fire

Up to 14 people, including a child, were injured in a fire at a shopping mall in Moscow's northern outskirt late Monday, Russian media reported, citing sources from the Russian Emergencies Ministry.



The accident took place at the Rio shopping mall on Dmitrovskoe Highway in the northeast of Russian capital. The fire started on the second floor of the building and then turned into a giant blaze.



"There's thick black smoke as textile products are burning, the smoke exhaust system might have malfunctioned in the building," Tass news agency cited a source as saying.



More than 2,000 people were evacuated from the building after the fire broke out, and rescuers say that there might be more people stuck inside.



Forty-eight firefighting units with over 150 personnel were sent to the site in search for people who were unable to leave the building, the Emergencies Ministry said.

