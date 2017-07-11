UN chief welcomes announcement of de-escalation zone in Syria

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday welcomed the announcement of a de-escalation zone in Syria.



"This is a significant step towards reducing violence and increasing humanitarian access across Syria, in line with the pursuit of the goal of a comprehensive, nationwide ceasefire, as endorsed by multiple Security Council resolutions," Guterres said in a statement.



The announcement about the de-escalation zone and arrangements to support a ceasefire and delivery of humanitarian assistance in southwest Syria was made by Jordan, Russia and the United States.



The secretary-general urged all countries to preserve the right for all Syrians to seek asylum and enjoy refugee protection until conditions are conducive for return in safety and dignity.



As the United Nations reconvened the intra-Syrian talks on a political settlement based on Security Council resolution 2254, the secretary-general urged all parties to redouble efforts for a political solution to the Syrian conflict which flared up in spring of 2011.

