Turkey criticizes Austria for obstructing minister visit

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday criticized the Austria's obstruction of the visit of Turkish Minister of Economy to Vienna, said a statement on Monday.



In a spokesperson's statement, Ankara said that the obstruction put against the planned visit of Zeybekci shows that Austria is not sincere in her attitude in defending democratic values.



The minister was planning to meet with the Turkish community living in Austria to commemorate the failed coup attempt, which broke out on July 15 last year and left 249 people dead and some 2,200 injured.



Austria has banned Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci from entering the country for failed coup anniversary event, a spokesperson for Austria's Foreign Ministry said early Monday.



Last week, the Netherlands also banned Deputy Prime Minister Tugrul Turkes from attending a similar event to commemorate the failed coup with Turkish citizens living in the country.

