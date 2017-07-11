UN Security Council establishes new mission to reintegrate rebels in Colombia

The UN Security Council on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution to establish a new UN mission to help reintegrate rebels from Colombia' s former largest guerrilla group FARC back to society.



The mission, the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia, is set to work for an initial period of 12 months starting from Sept. 26, 2017, when the mandate of the current UN Mission in Colombia that has been monitoring cease-fire and disarmament in the country comes to an end.



According to the resolution, the mission will be responsible for the process of political, economic, and social reincorporation of the FARC and the implementation of personal and collective security guarantees.



China's Ambassador to the UN Liu Jieyi, also president of the Security Council for July, told reporters that the peace agreement is an important milestone in Colombia and the Security Council gives its firm support at the critical stage of implementing the final agreement.



FARC, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia was founded in 1964. The FARC rebels completed its disarmament process in accordance with the peace agreement in late June this year, marking a symbolic end to the violence which wracked Colombia for over half a century.

