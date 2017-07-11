Heavy flood claims 11 in central Nigeria: official

Eleven people have been confirmed dead due to heavy flooding in a state in central Nigeria since Sunday, a local emergency official said on Monday.



Out of the 11 dead victims, only eight bodies were recovered, according to Ibrahim Inga, head of the government-run relief agency in Niger State.



Inga told reporters that 90 houses were destroyed and at least 500 people were displaced by the flood.



The government was arranging temporary camps for the displaced victims, he said.



The flood affected mostly people who built their houses along the riverbank in Suleja, a busy suburb in Niger State.



Flooding is a common environmental problem in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country.



Six weeks ago, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency had issued a flood alert in Lagos, other coastal cities and some states across the West African country.



In 2012, more than 363 people were killed and over 2.1 million others were displaced by floods across Nigeria.

