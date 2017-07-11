Irish PM discusses ties with Scottish, Welsh first ministers over phone

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Monday held phone conversations separately with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones.
The Irish prime minister and the first ministers of Scotland and Wales looked forward to working closely together in the coming months, including in the context of maintaining and further developing the strong bilateral relations between Ireland and Scotland and Wales, according to a statement from the Irish government.
Both first ministers congratulated Varadkar on his recent appointment as Irish prime minister, itsaid.
In mid June, the Dail Eireann, lower house of Irish parliament, voted to elect Varadkar, 38, as prime minister, making him the youngest prime minister in the history of the country.
The statement said the three leaders also expressed their commitment to the work of the British Irish Council (BIC), a key institution of the Good Friday Agreement.
The Good Friday Agreement or Belfast Agreement, was a major political development in the Northern Ireland peace process of the 1990s. The agreement is made up of two inter-related documents, both agreed in Belfast on Good Friday, on April 10, 1998.
While noting that the BIC could play an increasingly important role in relation to Brexit
, they looked forward to meeting at the next BIC summit, due to take place in November in Jersey, a Crown dependency of Britain located near the coast of Normandy, France, according to the statement.
Both conversations also touched on recent political developments in Britain, as well as the current situation in Northern Ireland.
On Brexit, First Ministers Sturgeon and Jones both repeated their views that Britain should remain in the Customs Union and the Single Market, while the Irish prime minister said that he would continue to make the case at EU level to keep the door open for such an outcome, the statement said.