Hundreds of Shenzhen drivers make path through traffic jam for ambulance

Drivers in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, made space in a heavy traffic jam for an ambulance during the evening rush hour Friday, Shenzhen traffic police said on Sina Weibo.



The heart-warming sight, caught by a surveillance camera, shows hundreds of cars moving aside on packed Nanhai Road to open up space for an ambulance to pass through.



It took only three minutes for the ambulance to travel along one of the city's most congested stretches of road.



"Proud of our citizens! Proud of Shenzhen!" Shenzhen traffic police said in the post.



The video clip has garnered more than 6,700 comments and over 83,000 thumbs-up.



"Every second counts in a medical emergency. As a medical professional myself, I feel strongly about this," one comment said.



Shenzhen traffic police said that the ambulance dash camera would capture everything and traffic violations would be automatically written off if drivers were trying to help.



