Research vessel 'the Kexue' leaves port in China's Qingdao

Photo taken on July 10, 2017 shows the comprehensive research vessel, the Kexue (Science), leaving a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. The 99.6-meter-long and 17.8-meter-wide ship carrying scientific detection equipments domestically developed by China set off here Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Xudong)

Photo taken on July 10, 2017 shows scientific detection equipments on the comprehensive research vessel, the Kexue (Science), in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. The 99.6-meter-long and 17.8-meter-wide ship carrying scientific detection equipments domestically developed by China set off here Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Xudong)

Expedition team members prepare to board the comprehensive research vessel, the Kexue (Science), in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 10, 2017. The 99.6-meter-long and 17.8-meter-wide ship carrying scientific detection equipments domestically developed by China set off here Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Xudong)