China's Olympic champion Zhang Hong named candidate for IOC Athletes' Commission elections

China's Olympic skating champion has been named one of the six candidates to run for the IOC Athletes' Commission elections next year, the IOC announced here on Monday.



The IOC Executive Board approved the candidatures of six winter sports athletes for the IOC Athletes' Commission elections, which will be held during the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 next February.



Welcoming this approval, current Chair of the Commission Angela Ruggiero said: "I am delighted with the calibre of candidates running for a place in the IOC Athletes' Commission. I have every confidence in each candidate to strongly represent athletes in the Olympic Movement and continue the excellent work of the IOC Athletes' Commission to date. I wish all of them the best of luck, and urge all Olympians competing in PyeongChang next year to vote for the candidates they wish to represent them on the IOC."



Nominated by their respective National Olympic Committees (NOCs), the candidates vying for two available positions originate from three continents and represent five different sports.



The other five candidates are: Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen of Norway (skiing/cross-country); Ander Mirambell of Spain (skeleton); Kikkan Randall of the United States (skiing/cross-country); Emma Terho of Finland (ice hockey) and Armin Zoeggeler of Italy (luge).



Two seats on the Commission will become available in 2018, with current Chair Ruggiero and member Adam Pengilly finishing their terms of office next February.



All athletes participating in the next Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang will be eligible to vote for their preferred candidates. After approval by the IOC Session, the two elected Olympians will become IOC Members for an eight-year term.

