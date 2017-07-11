US soldier arrested in Hawaii for alleged supporting IS

According to Hawaii News Now website, FBI special agents and SWAT arrested the suspect Saturday evening at his apartment in Honolulu, capital of Hawaii state.



Kang, who worked as an air traffic control operator with the army, is assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, based at Schofield Barracks in the county of Honolulu.



He was deployed to Iraq in 2010, and served in Afghanistan in 2014.



Officials said over the course of his military career, he received awards for about 10 times, including Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Army Good Conduct Medal (4th Award).



A criminal complaint filed in federal court alleged that Kang swore allegiance to



Honolulu FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul D. Delacourt was quoted by the news website as saying that authorities believed Kang was a "lone actor" and had no association with others who could present a threat to Hawaii.



"Kang has been under investigation by the US Army and the FBI for over a year," Delacourt said."FBI assets and Army investigative resources were continuously deployed to ensure the public's safety during the course of this investigation and Kang's eventual arrest."



Kang is set to make his first appearance in federal court in Honolulu on Monday afternoon.

