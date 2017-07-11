White House admits Trump, Putin discuss sanctions in G20 meeting

The White House said on Monday that US President Donald Trump
talked about sanctions related to Russian meddling in the US election
, contradicting an earlier comment made by Trump.
"There were sanctions specific to election meddling that I believe were discussed, but not beyond that," White House Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters at a daily briefing.
Just one day earlier, Trump said on Twitter that "sanctions were not discussed at my meeting with President Putin."
The US and Russian leaders held their first in-person meeting at the Group of 20 Summit on Friday in Hamburg, Germany.
Their high-profile encounter came amid a US federal investigation into Russian meddling in the US general elections in 2016, as well as tensions between the two powers in conflicts of Syria and Ukraine.