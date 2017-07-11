5.2-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 jolted the Kagoshima Prefecture region on the southern tip of Japan's Kyushu island on Tuesday, the weather agency here said, although no tsunami warning has been issued.



According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor occurred at 11:56 a.m. local time (02:56 GMT), at a latitude of 31.4 degrees north and a longitude of 130.6 degrees east.



The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, the weather agency said.



The quake registered upper 5 on the Japanese seismic scale which peaks at 7, in Kagoshima's Kiirecho district close to the bay area and minus 5 in four other towns in the prefecture.



The quake registered 3 on the seismic scale in Miyazaki Prefecture and was also felt in neighboring Nagasaki, Kumamoto and Saga prefectures, the JMA said.



The JMA has not issued a tsunami alert as a result of the quake and no abnormalities have been observed at the Sendai nuclear power plant in Kagoshima, its operator said.

