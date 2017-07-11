Don't look down! Woman practices yoga on cliff-edge in C China

A yogi went through a series of highly difficult poses on the peak of Laojun Mountain, 2,200 meters above sea level in central China's Henan Province on Friday. Photo: Chinanews.com

Laojun Mountain is known for its importance in Taoism, as it was once the retreat of Laozi, the great Chinese philosopher and the founder of Taoism. Photo: Chinanews.com

At least 10 million people in China now practice yoga, thanks to the rapid growth of the exercise as well as the wider fitness industry, according to consulting firm Daxue Consulting. Photo: Chinanews.com