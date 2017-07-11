Mosul liberated, Iraqis cheer while other countries congratulate

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Monday formally declared the liberation of Mosul, while thousands of Iraqis gathered in Baghdad to celebrate the historic victory and leaders of international organs and countries extended their congratulations.



"I declare to the whole world the end, failure and collapse of Daesh state, the state of (IS group) terrorism, which they announced it here in Mosul three years ago," Abadi said in a speech in Mosul.



On Sunday, Abadi, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of Iraqi forces, visited Mosul and met military commanders before he made a tour to the eastern side of Mosul, where hundreds of people welcomed him.



Abadi said "the victory is guaranteed" and the remnants of the Islamic State (IS) militant group were "besieged in the last inches."



Mosul, 400 km north of Iraq's capital city of Baghdad, had been under IS control since June 2014, when government forces abandoned their weapons and fled.



On Oct. 17, Abadi announced the start of a major offensive to retake Mosul, the country's second largest city and the last major stronghold of the IS in Iraq.



Late in January, Abadi declared the liberation of the eastern side of Mosul, or the left bank of Tigris. On Feb. 19, the security forces resumed the offensive to drive extremist militants out of the western side of Mosul, locally known as the right bank of Tigris River which bisects the city.



However, the western part of Mosul, with its narrow streets and heavily populated neighborhoods of the Old City center, appeared to be a bigger challenge to the Iraqi forces and took about five months for the troops to fully liberate the whole western part.



In Baghdad on Monday, thousands of Iraqis gathered to celebrate the historic victory over the IS militants in Mosul.



Long lines of civilian cars decorated with roses, honked their horns and roamed the main streets in Baghdad, while hundreds of people in groups were raising Iraqi flags, dancing and chanting victory songs and congratulating each other in many areas across the city, including Tahrir Square Mansour.



"I congratulate all Iraqis on the great victory over the terrorist Daesh (IS) which was achieved by the blood of the martyrs of our security forces and the unity of all Iraqis under the leadership of Prime Minister Abadi," Ismail Hameed, 23, told Xinhua.



"This is the celebration of all Iraqis regardless of their sects or ethnic groups, because Daesh is the enemy of all of us, and this is a U-turn in our life," said Hameed who was dancing at a gathering of young men at Tahrir Square in downtown Baghdad.



"I have mixed feelings of happiness for defeating the IS in Mosul and sadness for my colleagues who martyred in the previous battles with Daesh. Nevertheless I want to congratulate all Iraqis for this great victory," Saad Aziz, a soldier in Mansour district in western Baghdad, told Xinhua.



Iraqi security forces intensified security measures and blocked some streets to protect the celebrations, as dozens of soldiers and police forces were deployed in the main streets and crowded commercial areas.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday hailed the recovery of Mosul as a significant step in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.



In a statement, Guterres paid tribute to the people and government of Iraq for their courage, determination and perseverance.



US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Monday congratulated Iraq on the liberation of Mosul, hailing the victory as a "critical milestone" in the global fight against the IS.



The liberation of Mosul "underscores the success of the international effort led by the Iraqi Security Forces," Tillerson said in a statement.



Syria's Foreign Ministry congratulated the Iraqi government on defeating the IS in Mosul, and hailed the recapture of Mosul as "a big victory," which will be a prelude to the collapse of the illusions of the backers of terrorists, no matter who armed, financed and harbored them.



Iranian military and security officials on Sunday congratulated Iraq on the victory in the battles to liberate Mosul from the IS rule.



"I am confident that the defeat and vanishing of terrorism would be possible through real determination of the governments to fight against terrorism in a united front," Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehqan said on Sunday.

