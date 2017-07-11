S. Korean president anticipates DPRK's positive response to peace initiative

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
expressed his hope on Tuesday that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) would positively respond to the peace initiative suggested by himself last week in Germany.
Moon presided over his first cabinet meeting since he came back home early on Monday following his attendance in the summit of Group of 20 (G20
).
During his stay in Berlin, Moon proposed a Korean Peninsula
Peace Initiative to explain his government's policy direction to establish permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.
The initiative was to pursue the denuclearized peninsula that guarantees the DPRK regime and to resume bilateral and multilateral dialogues for the denuclearization.
It also aimed to establish a permanent peace regime on the peninsula to end the armistice, which came from the 1950-1953 Korean War. The peninsula is technically in a state of war as the war ended in truce, not peace treaty.