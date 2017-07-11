Factory in N China's Hebei produces handmade antiqued bricks

Workers produce bricks of antiqued Chinese architecture in a brick factory in Chu'an Town of Renqiu City, north China's Hebei Province, July 10, 2017. The brick factory, originally built in Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), resumed production in 1980s. It produces handmade antiqued bricks by traditional craft. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Workers transport bricks in a factory in Chu'an Town of Renqiu City, north China's Hebei Province, July 10, 2017. The brick factory, originally built in Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), resumed production in 1980s. It produces handmade antiqued bricks by traditional craft. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Photo taken on July 10, 2017 shows the bricks of antiqued Chinese architecture manufactured by a brick factory in Chu'an Town of Renqiu City, north China's Hebei Province. The brick factory, originally built in Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), resumed production in 1980s. It produces handmade antiqued bricks by traditional craft. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)