People of Miao ethnic group celebrate rain praying festival in SW China's Guizhou

People of Miao ethnic group attend a ceremony to celebrate the rain praying festival in Jianhe Town of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 10, 2017. The festival is celebrated for good weather and harvest. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

