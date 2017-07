Rickshaw wades into water in a waterlogged street at Patna, capital of eastern Indian state of Bihar, on July 10, 2017. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Residents wade into water in a waterlogged street at Patna, capital of eastern Indian state of Bihar, on July 10, 2017. (Xinhua/Stringer)

People carrying a patient wade into water in a waterlogged street at Patna, capital of eastern Indian state of Bihar, on July 10, 2017. (Xinhua/Stringer)