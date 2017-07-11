Funeral of police officer killed in blast held in SW Pakistan

Officials attend funeral ceremony of a senior police officer killed in a suicide attack in Chaman, in southwest Pakistan's Quetta, on July 10, 2017. At least two people, including a senior police officer, were killed and 12 others injured when a suicide blast hit a police vehicle in Pakistan's southwest district of Chaman on Monday morning, reported local media. (Xinhua/Asad)

