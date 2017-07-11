Anti-gaming oath fails to hook China’s netizens

A Chinese educational organization has gone too far in its attempts to keep the country's kids away from video games by equating gaming to opium abuse in the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

"Say no to the opium of minds, and be good young Chinese," reads the title of an oath promoted by Ainengshe, a Beijing-based educational organization.

Anti-gaming oath-taking events have become popular across the country since June.

The oaths, almost always printed on red paper, as shown in a picture provided by the news portal Guangcha.cn on Tuesday, suggest that playing games is harmful to the Chinese people, will make them "traitors" and make the country the "sick man of East Asia."

Ainengshe has put a video online saying the popularity of gaming among young people in China is comparable to the opium addiction prevalent during the late Qing Dynasty.

The video urges young people to emulate Lin Zexu, a historical figure from the Qing Dynasty, well-known for his attempts to destroy opium stocks, implying that they should stay away from games out of patriotism.

Astonished netizens criticized the practice, calling it "ridiculous."

"It is imperative that we teach our children to play games wisely," commented one called "echo," "instead of prohibiting them using lame patriotic moral objections."

Some questioned the goal of the institution. "When private institutions like this start appealing for patriotism," said "guohuohang1056," "they usually have their eyes set on making a profit."

Guancha.cn



