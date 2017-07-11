Museum displays 324 rare animal specimens

Visitors look at animal specimens during a show at the Museum of Hebei Province in Shijiazhuang City, the capital of North China's Hebei Province, July 9, 2017. Some 324 specimens from 222 species of rare animals are on show at the museum. (Photo: China News Service/Zhai Yujia)

Visitors pose with panda specimens during a show at the Museum of Hebei Province in Shijiazhuang City, capital of North China's Hebei Province, July 9, 2017. Some 324 specimens from 222 species of rare animals are on show at the museum. (Photo: China News Service/Zhai Yujia)

Visitors look at animal specimens during a show at the Museum of Hebei Province in Shijiazhuang City, the capital of North China's Hebei Province, July 9, 2017. Some 324 specimens from 222 species of rare animals are on show at the museum. (Photo: China News Service/Zhai Yujia)

Visitors look at animal specimens during a show at the Museum of Hebei Province in Shijiazhuang City, the capital of North China's Hebei Province, July 9, 2017. Some 324 specimens from 222 species of rare animals are on show at the museum. (Photo: China News Service/Zhai Yujia)