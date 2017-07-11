Happy birthday:



Although your life may look chaotic to outsiders, you are actually right on track. You will soon have a number of opportunities to show off what you are capable of. Take care when it comes to spending. Your lucky numbers: 4, 6, 7, 12, 17.

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You will be able to expand your circle of friends today. You will be able to push your plans forward if you seek out like-minded individuals. Approaching an old problem from a new angle will reveal an interesting solution. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Feel free to let your mind wander today. Your inquisitive nature will lead you to uncover opportunities that others have overlooked. This will be a good time to head out tonight if you are single. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Although you are under a lot of pressure, make sure you stay true to yourself. Others may be willing to sell themselves out to achieve their goals, but they will not find lasting happiness. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Be cautious when speaking with others at the office. A remark meant for one person's ears may travel through the grapevine, causing you embarrassment or difficulties at the work place. ✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



It's perfectly fine to indulge yourself every now and then. Go ahead and pamper yourself with a new outfit or a makeover today. If it makes you feel good and boosts your confidence, what's the harm? ✭✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Stop being a wallflower. You have a lot to contribute to the group, you just need to realize this and have confidence in yourself. Stand up for yourself and others will soon come to see your value. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You may want to spend your evening doing your own thing, but a loved one is in need of your help. If you try to ignore this person, it is sure to lead to conflict within your family. Green will be your lucky color so dress appropriately. ✭✭✭✭







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



A difficult situation may have you feeling a bit lost. You may have started wondering what is really best for you in the long run. Stay the course for now. Although there are many twists and turns ahead, you will eventually get to where you need to be. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Arguing will get you nowhere today. Once you have aired your opinions, just go ahead and move on. Lady Luck will smile down on you when it comes to matters of the heart. This will be the perfect time for a romantic night on the town. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Hesitation will cost you dearly today. Sometimes it's better to make a decision rather than not doing anything at all. It may not be the best answer to what you are facing, but it will get the job done. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Carefully consider every angle before making any commitments today. You will only end up hurting yourself if you try to rush through things. ✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Someone may disagree with you early in the day, but will come to see the light later on. Financial matters should be your top priority. It's time to review your budget. ✭✭✭