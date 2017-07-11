Lactation donation

Doctors say that the best nourishment for a baby is human milk. Photo: IC





Nannan is an abandoned baby who was sent to the hospital at 24 weeks old by a local children's welfare home due to intestine illness and pulmonary infection. The fragile infant, who weighed 1,500 grams and also suffered from lactose intolerance and malnutrition symptoms, survives on human breast milk provided by the bank.



"Nannan's health conditions have improved and the infant grew to 1,900 grams," said Zheng Fengying, who is in charge of the breast milk bank at the hospital, according to a report from Xinhua News Agency in May.



Human breast milk banks serve to gather breast milk from lactating mothers and then donate the milk to those in need. Human breast milk is also good medicine for infants.



The world's first-ever human milk bank was founded in Austria in 1909, and today there are more than 100 milk banks located in Europe and North America.



China saw its first human milk bank established in 2013 in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, followed by more facilities being built in cities including Shanghai, Chongqing, Nanjing in Jiangsu Province and Xi'an in Shaanxi Province. Beijing's first human breast milk bank began service in 2016.



Following the growing number of human milk banks in China and the Chinese people's growing attitudes of valuing breast milk over formula, human milk donations and the medical use of donor milk have once again caught the public's attention, with experts calling for regulations and investment in the emerging industry.





The breast milk gathering and preserving procedures are strictly controlled to produce the safest and most nutrient-rich human breast milk. Photo: IC





The donors



Before giving birth to her baby, 27-year-old Hong Jiangmiao had never heard of human breast milk donation. As per the hospital's suggestion, she donated her breast milk more than 20 times during her lactation period at the Taihe human milk bank affiliated with the Beijing Taihe Maternity Hospital.



"At first, I was not supported by my family who thought I would not have enough breast milk to feed my own baby," said Hong. "[However,] whenever I was donating my milk, I felt satisfied thinking that another premature baby could be fed and benefit from my donation."



Liang Juan, 33, is a mother of two. She has been a breast milk donor for the milk bank at The Fourth People's Hospital of Shaanxi since 2013. She believes what she has done is meaningful. "Human breast milk is precious to newborn babies, and I am happy to see that more infants in need can grow up healthy with the help of my milk."



Brestfeeding is a practice that has been promoted to Chinese families by hospitals in China in recent years. According to the Xinhua report, only 27.5 percent of infants under 6 months old were fed purely by human milk in 2008 in China. In 2015, the ratio increased to 58.5 percent.



"The best food for a baby is human milk," said Li Zhenghong, the vice director of the Pediatrics Department at Peking Union Medical College. "For premature infants whose digestive system is not fully developed, human milk is also good medicine. A human milk bank functions like a blood bank, providing human milk for babies whose mothers cannot breastfeed."



In order to expand the milk sources, staff from Taihe milk bank visit lactating mothers' homes to collect milk on the scene.



The milk is donated, but mothers are offered rewards such as parents-child courses or mother-baby swimming training coupons.



With an aim to produce the safest and most nutrient-rich human breast milk, the milk gathering and preserving measures are strictly controlled.



For example, mothers are required to pass two rounds of selection processes to become donors. Firstly, mothers should be living a healthy lifestyle and have no record of long-term treatments involving medications. Secondly, they have to go through blood checks to ensure they do not carry diseases such as HIV or suffer from hepatitis B, hepatitis C or syphilis.



The qualified human milk will then be sterilized and reserved in a fridge at the temperature of -25 C, with a shelf life of six months. All the fees for medical checks will be covered by the hospital.

The challenges



Since 2013, more than ten human milk banks have been established across the country. Though the industry is booming, human milk donation in China is still a relatively new concept. The milk banks face problems such as a lack of uniform standards and insufficient funds.



"For the past four years, we only have about 750 donors, and 278 infants have received milk from our hospital," said Liu Xihong, a doctor from the Guangzhou Women and Children's Medical Center.



"Every day, around 90 infants need donated human milk, but we can only satisfy 10 percent of them. The main issue is public awareness of human milk donation," said Liu.



The breast milk bank at The Guangzhou Women and Children's Medical Center is not the only bank who has seen difficulties in operating due to the limited number of breast milk donors and the costs.



A total of 150 mothers volunteered to give their breast milk to the hospital, according to Wu Wenyi, who is responsible for the human milk bank at the Beijing Taihe Maternity Hospital.



The bank will not accept frozen human breast milk, which makes the process more complicated, said Wu.



Zheng said that while the breast milk bank in The Fourth People's Hospital of Shaanxi has already provided milk to more than 400 premature infants for free since 2015, the lack of supporting funds is still an obstacle the hospital faces.



"It cost us 60,000 yuan ($8,818), aside from the checkup fees, just for the first year of operating the bank," said Zheng. "All the expenditures are covered by the hospital's administrate fund and a small amount of money comes from public donation."



Wu said the Taihe hospital has spent at least 30,000 yuan each year running the bank.



The lack of uniform standards and investments has also made some facilities reluctant to accept human milk donations, as they fear problems could cause severe consequences.



According to Li, in countries like the US and Brazil, human milk banks usually pay for milk donations and can offer the donated milk for free. Medical staff will prescribe human milk to infants who are in need, the cost of which is covered by insurance companies. China does not have such a system in place.



"The authorities should raise public awareness of human milk donation and breastfeeding, as well as make specific laws and regulations to help the development of human milk banks," said experts.



Guo Jiazhong, the director of the Beijing Taihe Maternity Hospital, believes China should be persistent in operating the milk bank as a charity.



Guo advocates for more human breast milk banks at Chinese hospitals, which will directly improve Chinese people's awareness in breastfeeding, Guo told Xinhua News Agency.



Xinhua - people.cn