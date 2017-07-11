puzzle
ACROSS
1 Ring-toss item?
4 Common type of fastener
9 Show with Al Roker
14 ___ -Wan Kenobi
15 Port-au-Prince's land
16 Able to jump through hoops?
17 Tough college curriculum to hurdle in the O.C.?
20 Florist's offering
21 Snake, periodically
22 Quito's country
26 Any score ending in "all"
27 Back, nautically
30 Whiskey or bread type
31 Billfold bills, often
33 Windows with expansive views
35 McDonald's trademark
37 Hoof-on-a-cobblestone street sound
38 Baked goodie in the O.C.?
42 Angel feature
43 Indistinct, visually
44 Perfect place
47 Luxurious resorts
48 Moldovan money
51 "What ___ ..." (cry of shock)
52 Grand ___ (wine phrase)
54 Last parts of ads, often
56 Flashes from Churchill
59 Type of predatory whale
60 All-comers tournament in the O.C.?
65 Situation for Pauline
66 Use, as a breakfast table
67 Fly ball's path
68 A star represents it
69 Lobsterman's devices
70 Placekicker's prop
DOWN
1 President or dam
2 Lead monk's jurisdiction
3 Disposable hankie
4 When doubled, a dance name
5 Fond-du-___
6 Be bedbound
7 Cherry feature
8 Embroidery loop
9 Not as slack
10 Fairy-tale beast
11 Gladstone's predecessor
12 Beer variety
13 "Of course"
18 Elevenses drink
19 Random collection
23 Coed quarters, e.g.
24 A long time ago
25 Physical therapy, in brief
28 Floating Arctic ice sheet
29 Cough medicine amt.
32 Moves cars off the lot?
34 Like squashed insects on windshields
35 Resting upon
36 Atlantic food fishes
38 What a new president takes
39 Skin cream ingredient
40 Kind of hygiene
41 Estimate phrase
42 Primitive home
45 Spike in freezing weather?
46 Mythical craft of Jason
48 Rodeo rope
49 Last musical number, often
50 Deferred payment term
53 Not reached, as goals
55 Acquired
57 Irritated mood
58 Practice boxing
60 Photo ___ (media events)
61 Furry friend
62 In-flight announcement, briefly
63 Word with "dog" or "banana"
64 Shoo-___
solution