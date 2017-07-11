puzzle





ACROSS



1 Ring-toss item?



4 Common type of fastener



9 Show with Al Roker



14 ___ -Wan Kenobi



15 Port-au-Prince's land



16 Able to jump through hoops?



17 Tough college curriculum to hurdle in the O.C.?



20 Florist's offering



21 Snake, periodically



22 Quito's country



26 Any score ending in "all"



27 Back, nautically



30 Whiskey or bread type



31 Billfold bills, often



33 Windows with expansive views



35 McDonald's trademark



37 Hoof-on-a-cobblestone street sound



38 Baked goodie in the O.C.?



42 Angel feature



43 Indistinct, visually



44 Perfect place



47 Luxurious resorts



48 Moldovan money



51 "What ___ ..." (cry of shock)



52 Grand ___ (wine phrase)



54 Last parts of ads, often



56 Flashes from Churchill



59 Type of predatory whale



60 All-comers tournament in the O.C.?



65 Situation for Pauline



66 Use, as a breakfast table



67 Fly ball's path



68 A star represents it



69 Lobsterman's devices



70 Placekicker's prop

DOWN



1 President or dam



2 Lead monk's jurisdiction



3 Disposable hankie



4 When doubled, a dance name



5 Fond-du-___



6 Be bedbound



7 Cherry feature



8 Embroidery loop



9 Not as slack



10 Fairy-tale beast



11 Gladstone's predecessor



12 Beer variety



13 "Of course"



18 Elevenses drink



19 Random collection



23 Coed quarters, e.g.



24 A long time ago



25 Physical therapy, in brief



28 Floating Arctic ice sheet



29 Cough medicine amt.



32 Moves cars off the lot?



34 Like squashed insects on windshields



35 Resting upon



36 Atlantic food fishes



38 What a new president takes



39 Skin cream ingredient



40 Kind of hygiene



41 Estimate phrase



42 Primitive home



45 Spike in freezing weather?



46 Mythical craft of Jason



48 Rodeo rope



49 Last musical number, often



50 Deferred payment term



53 Not reached, as goals



55 Acquired



57 Irritated mood



58 Practice boxing



60 Photo ___ (media events)



61 Furry friend



62 In-flight announcement, briefly



63 Word with "dog" or "banana"



64 Shoo-___





solution





