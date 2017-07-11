Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/11 17:43:40

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Ring-toss item?

  4 Common type of fastener

  9 Show with Al Roker

 14 ___ -Wan Kenobi

15 Port-au-Prince's land

 16 Able to jump through hoops?

 17 Tough college curriculum to hurdle in the O.C.?

 20 Florist's offering

 21 Snake, periodically

 22 Quito's country

 26 Any score ending in "all"

 27 Back, nautically

 30 Whiskey or bread type

 31 Billfold bills, often

 33 Windows with expansive views

 35 McDonald's trademark

 37 Hoof-on-a-cobblestone street sound

 38 Baked goodie in the O.C.?

 42 Angel feature

 43 Indistinct, visually

 44 Perfect place

 47 Luxurious resorts

 48 Moldovan money

 51 "What ___ ..." (cry of shock)

 52 Grand ___ (wine phrase)

 54 Last parts of ads, often

 56 Flashes from Churchill

 59 Type of predatory whale

 60 All-comers tournament in the O.C.?

 65 Situation for Pauline

 66 Use, as a breakfast table

 67 Fly ball's path

 68 A star represents it

 69 Lobsterman's devices

 70 Placekicker's prop

DOWN

  1 President or dam

  2 Lead monk's jurisdiction

  3 Disposable hankie

  4 When doubled, a dance name

  5 Fond-du-___

  6 Be bedbound

  7 Cherry feature

  8 Embroidery loop

  9 Not as slack

 10 Fairy-tale beast

 11 Gladstone's predecessor

 12 Beer variety

 13 "Of course"

 18 Elevenses drink

 19 Random collection

 23 Coed quarters, e.g.

 24 A long time ago

 25 Physical therapy, in brief

 28 Floating Arctic ice sheet

 29 Cough medicine amt.

 32 Moves cars off the lot?

 34 Like squashed insects on windshields

 35 Resting upon

 36 Atlantic food fishes

 38 What a new president takes

 39 Skin cream ingredient

 40 Kind of hygiene

 41 Estimate phrase

 42 Primitive home

 45 Spike in freezing weather?

 46 Mythical craft of Jason

 48 Rodeo rope

 49 Last musical number, often

 50 Deferred payment term

 53 Not reached, as goals

 55 Acquired

 57 Irritated mood

 58 Practice boxing

 60 Photo ___ (media events)

 61 Furry friend

 62 In-flight announcement, briefly

 63 Word with "dog" or "banana"

 64 Shoo-___

solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus