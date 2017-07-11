Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

police dog



警犬



(jǐnɡquǎn)

A: A bunch of photos have gone viral online. They show a husky hanging around a store unwilling to move. Eventually the police had to drag it off to the police station.



网上的一组照片火了。一只哈士奇赖在商场里不肯走, 最后被警察给带回了警察局。



(wǎnɡshànɡ de yīzǔ zhàopiàn huǒ le. yīzhī hāshìqí làizài shānɡchǎnɡ lǐ bùkěn zǒu, zuìhòu bèi jǐnɡchá ɡěi dàihuí le jǐnɡchájú.)

B: I saw this news on Sina Weibo. Some people in the comments joked that the dog was hoping to go to the police station to be a police dog.



我在微博上看到过这个新闻。评论里有人开玩笑说这狗有可能是想投奔警局做警犬。



(wǒ zài wēibó shànɡ kàndào ɡuò zhèɡè xīnwén. pínɡlùn lǐ yǒurén kāiwánxiào shuō zhè ɡǒu yǒu kěnénɡ shì xiǎnɡ tóubèn jǐnɡjú zuò jǐnɡquǎn.)



A: I don't think that's a good idea. If this husky was that unwilling to listen to commands during a mission, something bad is bound to happen.



我看做警犬还是算了吧。如果这哈士奇执行任务时也这么不听指挥, 会出大事的。



(wǒkàn zuò jǐnɡquǎn háishì suàn le ba. rúɡuǒ zhè hāshìqí zhíxínɡ rènwù shí yě zhème bù tīnɡ zhǐhuī, huì chū dàshì de.)