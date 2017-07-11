Accounting exam cheating gang on trial

Three suspects went on trial recently for organizing cheating in a public exam in Chongming District People's Court, kankanews reported, the first case of organized cheating in a public exam in Shanghai.



For a national accounting exam in Chongming on September 10, 2016, 60 out of 180 exam takers were caught cheating using the same model of calculator after test organizers noticed that many of them were acting suspiciously.



A police investigation uncovered a criminal ring that charged cheating students up to 33,000 yuan ($4,853). The students received the answers via a calculator provided by the gang.



Under China's Criminal Law, anyone who organizes cheating in public exams faces three to seven years of imprisonment.



The three suspects' sentences are pending; the 60 students' exam results were thrown out and the students banned from sitting in any professional exams for the next two years.

