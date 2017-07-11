Unmanned market closes; heat blamed

BingoBox, the first unmanned supermarket in Shanghai's Yangpu district, was officially closed Monday, eastday.com reported.



The 15-square-meter supermarket garnered much media attention when it opened in early June. Many residents were curious how this supermarket, which does not have any human staff and relies completely on self-service customers, operated.



Some shoppers commented that the market was built like a shipping container; others complained that the recent high temperatures in Shanghai caused its fresh foods to go bad quickly.



A BingoBox representative admitted that the hot weather was one of the reasons for its closure; they are not sure when or if it will resume operation.



The other branch of the unmanned market in Jing'an district is still open for business.

