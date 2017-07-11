Jaywalkers are now Shanghai traffic police’s latest target

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

In Shanghai you will often find pedestrians jaywalking, but finally traffic police are cracking down on this prolific uncivilized behavior by installing facial recognition cameras at intersections.



Their images will be matched with the municipal residential database; once identified, offenders will be sent a 20 yuan ($2.94) fine.



Offenders' photos will also be displayed on public digital screens at bus stops around the road intersections as a reminder to other pedestrians to obey the rules.



In Jinan, Shandong Province, a similar campaign has been set up, except the jaywalkers have the option of attending a 30-minute traffic rules course or assisting police for 20 minutes at intersections.



Other cities across China have installed automated voice reminders at intersections that detect would-be jaywalkers with infrared sensors and remind them to wait till the light turns green.



Wuhan of Hubei Province has even installed gates at busy crossroads to physically prevent people from crossing during a red light. Xiamen of Fujian Province boasts a strict jaywalking fine at 100 yuan.



Despite all these efforts, there are still some pedestrians who insist on risking their lives just to cross the road early. It is a vicious cycle in China, and one that can be attributed to a variety of factors.



Poorly designed urban roads partly contribute to the prevalence of jaywalking. Many intersections in Shanghai and elsewhere were designed to accommodate vehicles, not pedestrians.



Overpasses or underground passages could have solved this dilemma, but not much thought has been given to China's rapid rise in vehicular traffic or the general population.



At many intersections, green lights for pedestrians are far too short to allow them enough time to completely cross.



Often people will only get half-way across, then must wait in the middle of the road until the next green light.



It's understandable that many pedestrians find this inconvenient and even dangerous, which is why some feel compelled to keep going all the way across, which technically is jaywalking.



Another common complaint in Shanghai that often forces pedestrians to jaywalk is all the cars that make right turns at corners without slowing or yielding to pedestrians.



This endless stream of vehicular traffic keeps pedestrians standing on the corner even when it is their green.



It is understandable, then, that some people must jaywalk or else they will be stranded at the corner for perpetuity.



But mostly it's just the utter lack of awareness of local rules and regulations that causes people to do what they want regardless of safety for themselves or others.



Worse yet, there's a certain "mob mentality" among large clusters of pedestrians.



Once enough of them have gathered at an intersection, it is easy to collectively jaywalk as a group, forcing cars and buses to suddenly stop.



The fine for jaywalking is quite low in Shanghai - just 20 yuan - so it shouldn't surprise us that many pedestrians are willing to take the chance.



Yet if a car accidentally hits them while they are jaywalking, it is the driver who will incur a certain expense.



Shanghai is notorious for its rude and dangerous drivers, so perhaps rude pedestrians is the natural response to the cars.



Shanghai published an announcement last year that it would be improving its traffic safety management. The rules stated clearly that jaywalking offenders would have their personal credit system noted.



As such, the situation is getting better, but more public education would certainly help.



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.