PLA armed forces train capturing skills in Yunnan

A squadron of PLA armed forces in Yunnan organized training in moderate rain in Kunming, China's Yunnan Province on July 7, 2017. The officers and soldiers honed capturing skills in order to improve their ability under challenging weather conditions. Photos: 81.cn

A squadron of PLA armed forces in Yunnan organized training in moderate rain in Kunming, China's Yunnan Province on July 7, 2017. The officers and soldiers honed capturing skills in order to improve their ability under challenging weather conditions. Photos: 81.cn

A squadron of PLA armed forces in Yunnan organized training in moderate rain in Kunming, China's Yunnan Province on July 7, 2017. The officers and soldiers honed capturing skills in order to improve their ability under challenging weather conditions. Photos: 81.cn

A squadron of PLA armed forces in Yunnan organized training in moderate rain in Kunming, China's Yunnan Province on July 7, 2017. The officers and soldiers honed capturing skills in order to improve their ability under challenging weather conditions. Photos: 81.cn

A squadron of PLA armed forces in Yunnan organized training in moderate rain in Kunming, China's Yunnan Province on July 7, 2017. The officers and soldiers honed capturing skills in order to improve their ability under challenging weather conditions. Photos: 81.cn

A squadron of PLA armed forces in Yunnan organized training in moderate rain in Kunming, China's Yunnan Province on July 7, 2017. The officers and soldiers honed capturing skills in order to improve their ability under challenging weather conditions. Photos: 81.cn

A squadron of PLA armed forces in Yunnan organized training in moderate rain in Kunming, China's Yunnan Province on July 7, 2017. The officers and soldiers honed capturing skills in order to improve their ability under challenging weather conditions. Photos: 81.cn

A squadron of PLA armed forces in Yunnan organized training in moderate rain in Kunming, China's Yunnan Province on July 7, 2017. The officers and soldiers honed capturing skills in order to improve their ability under challenging weather conditions. Photos: 81.cn