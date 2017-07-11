The fast and the fake

On mobile app Xianyu, Alibaba's secondhand item trading platform, a large number of used luxury cars are being sold for far below the market price.According to an investigation recently conducted by the Shanghai Morning Post, many of the shuiche (gray-zone cars) advertised on Xianyu are actually illegally smuggled vehicles.A new 2013 Porsche Cayenne sells for between 1 million yuan ($147,070) and 2 million yuan at legitimate sales platforms, but on Xianyu, the exact same make and model is priced at only 340,000 yuan.The name of a Chinese town, Huangjiang, often appears in every description of these shuiche cars.A salesperson on Xianyu told the newspaper that although their cars are listed for the Shanghai market, the cars are actually located in Huangjiang, a town in Guangdong Province.Prospective buyers must travel to Huangjiang to check their cars.They must show their plane tickets to Shenzhen to arrange to be picked up at the airport by the salesperson.Once there, they can test-drive the car and complete the purchase the same day. Most buyers choose to drive their cars back to Shanghai themselves.The same salesman confessed straightforwardly that their cars were smuggled into China from the Middle East.They were installed with Chinese systems but cannot be officially registered for ownership in China, as imported secondhand cars are banned in China and, thus, cannot obtain legal license plates. New buyers must use fake car plates forever.Several other salespersons on Xianyu told the media that fake plates and other certificates are often included in their package of services.When a buyer collects his new car, fake plates, a fake driver's license, forged insurance certificate and fake annual inspection certificate are all provided.Serial numbers on the engine and frame are also altered according to the number on the fake certificates.According to these salespeople, if a buyer wants a fake local car plate for his Porsche Cayenne, for example, the salesperson must first check the information of all the legitimate Porsche Cayennes in their city with the exact same make, model and color as the buyer's, then will simply let him choose which of those legitimate plate numbers he wants for himself. The salesperson then initiates the forgery.One salesperson assured that their counterfeit car plates use the same materials as genuine ones.As the average traffic police officer does not check such details carefully, it's very easy for new shuiche car owners to evade detection.

Shenzhen police seize smuggled luxury cars in a 2015 crackdown. Photos: CFP

Used luxury cars lined up outside a secondhand car dealership in Qingdao, Shandong Province Photo: IC

A number of salesmen on Xianyu also proposed a series of solutions to possible problems that shuiche buyers might come across when driving around cities like Shanghai with fake plates.To prevent being discovered by the owners of genuine car plates if a shuiche driver is stopped for violating a traffic law, the driver must contact a scalper who can help "erase" their violation from the traffic violation records system before the true car plate owner finds out.If a traffic accident occurs, it is recommended that shuiche drivers pay off the other driver out of court.Most Xianyu salespeople provide extensive after-sales services for secondhand shuiche, such as renewing annual certificates, that keep their customers coming back.Thus, it is a highly profitable business to be in for anyone willing to break the law.Anyone interested in purchasing a shuiche needs only type "Huangjiang" into Xianyu; hundreds of listings will pop up for luxury cars.When contacted by the media, Xianyu customer service staff claimed that they closely supervise the trading of commodities on their platform, but also admitted that there are inevitable oversights.They welcome reports from users who have found illegal commodities being offered on the platform.However, this journalist's attempt at reporting prohibited commodities to the platform failed.Xianyu staff also told the newspaper following their investigation that the platform had removed all commodities with "Huangjiang" or "shuiche" in their descriptions and also claimed that 200 salespeople were fined.The platform promised to pay closer attention to any commodities with the keywords "Huangjiang" or "shuiche" and cooperate with authorities if necessary.He Dong, who used to work at a smuggled car dealer for five years, told the newspaper that the core personnel of China's car smuggling market include a boss, salesmen and transportation staff. The job of making counterfeit car plates is outsourced to professional forgers.The origin of their smuggled cars mostly come from North America, the Middle East and Europe.As the warranty period of cars in the US is only around two or three years, many car owners there prefer to change to a new car once the warranty period is over.Their old car then enters the global secondhand market. American car owners are also famous for maintaining their cars in strict accordance with official requirements, leading to the reputation that most American secondhand cars are always in great condition.Hong Kong is a popular freight transfer station for international secondhand cars, which is why China's shuiche market is located in Guangdong Province, right across the border.According to He, although imported secondhand car trading is banned in the Chinese mainland, the huge price gap between imported and domestically manufactured secondhand cars has led to this lucrative gray market.Using the 2012 BMW 750 as an example, the price for a new domestically manufactured version is 2 million yuan, yet a secondhand sedan is only 550,000 yuan.A secondhand 2012 BMW 750 manufactured overseas, however, costs only 200,000 yuan.Once smuggled into the Chinese mainland, it can be sold for around 300,000 yuan - half the price of the domestically manufactured version.Translated by the Global Times based on an article from the Shanghai Morning Post