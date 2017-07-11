US high school student scores Mattis interview scoop

A US high school student has scored an exclusive interview with Pentagon chief Jim Mattis after an aide of President Donald Trump
inadvertently exposed the defense secretary's cell phone number.
The Washington Post in May ran a photo of Trump and his bodyguard Keith Schiller walking outside the White House, with Schiller holding some papers.
Sharp-eyed readers noticed that on the papers was a yellow sticky note that said "Jim, Mad Dog, Mattis" along with a phone number.
Teddy Fischer, a sophomore from Mercer Island High School saw the number and called Mattis with an interview request.
"I called it to see if it was him," Fischer told the King 5 local news channel in his home state of Washington.
He didn't leave a message but went on to text an interview request.
To his surprise, Mattis called back and agreed.
What followed was a far-ranging conversation across political topics and history.
"If you study history, you realize that our country has been through worse," Mattis said when asked what advice he would give a high school student scared by the news.
When asked why he had chosen to call Fischer back, Mattis said it was partly because he too comes from Washington State.
"I've always tried to help students because I think we owe it to you young folks to pass on what we learned going down the road so that you can make your own mistakes, not the same ones we made," Mattis said.
AFP