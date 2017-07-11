Man undergoes successful operation to redress transposed organs

A man born with his major organs transposed, underwent a successful operation in Wenzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province on July 4, local media reported Tuesday.



The 41-year-old man surnamed Zhang was born with a rare condition called situs inversus, where the major internal organs mirror their normal positions.



Zhang needed an urgent operation after being diagnosed with rectal cancer in June. The operation was carried out by Lu Min, associate chief physician at the 2nd Affiliated Hospital of Wenzhou Medical University.



"I'm performing an operation on a patient whose organs are reversed. It's going to be a little uncomfortable," Qianjiang Evening News quoted Lu as saying.



Lu had to stand on the opposite side of the operating table.



The location of the tumor made the removal relatively easy. Nonetheless, it took almost five hours to complete the operation, twice what it usually takes, according to the report.



Qianjiang Evening News

