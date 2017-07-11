Foreigners and their coffee

Living in another culture is such an adventure that we sometimes forget how it was in our home country.



One big difference that I find in China is how expensive Western things are.



A simple cup of coffee here is sometimes double the price in my home country or even more.



I went back to Belgium in June and was surprised to see that even in an ordinary bakery a coffee was 2 euros ($2.3). When I converted it to yuan, I realized that I have been paying 4 to 5 euros for a coffee in China.



Since then, I started to pay more attention to the price of coffee in China. Also, whenever I can, I make my own coffee. Not that I want to be cheap, but I find it ridiculous to pay that much for regular coffee that most of the time is not very good.



And yes, foreigners love their coffee. My Chinese husband didn't understand why I have to drink coffee every day until he came with me to Belgium. After just a few days, he told me that he finally understood my coffee addiction.



Coffee is such an important part of our culture. Whenever we meet someone, we serve them coffee and something sweet, mostly biscuits. It is Belgian hospitality. When I meet with my friends, it is mostly in the afternoon over coffee.



One great thing about living in a new country is that I can see my culture from a distance. When we live in our country, we take a lot of things for granted. It's by living abroad that you really start to appreciate things that you used to ignore.



Three years ago my parents, two aunts and uncle came to China to visit me.



We went to in Xi'an in Shaanxi Province, and fortunately, the hostel we stayed in served coffee. So, every morning they had their coffee.



However, in the afternoon, it was a disaster. We had to go looking for bakeries that served coffee.



We found a bakery that served coffee on the afternoon of the first day in Xi'an. We were more than happy and were looking forward to it. But after half an hour, the staff finally came to tell us that they actually never used the coffee machine and that they couldn't make our coffee. We got lemon flavored hot water instead.



From that day until the end of their stay, we always made sure we had instant coffee with us.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.