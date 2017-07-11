Don’t treat your fans like fools

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT





Korean TV superstars Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo officially confirmed that they are getting married. A joint statement was issued on July 5, and within hours it became a hot topic on social media.



Many fans were happy to see the dream couple from the 2016 hit drama Descendants of the Sun become one in reality and offered congratulations for the upcoming nuptials; others were not. Some of the most earnest of the groom-to-be's fans - female fans who tend to see him as their boyfriend, stopped fancying him, and others said that their love changed into hate.



I believe celebrities should watch their private lives and stay clear of scandals. Drug abuse, promiscuity, cheating, and traffic offenses could receive strong backlash from fans and the society. Once such things are confirmed, the celebrity's career is doomed. But a marriage announcement is no scandal. So, why all the fuss? Well, fan love is not entirely logical.



Fans worship their idols, but they also see those celebrities as their property. Fans think they are the ones who made him an idol, so they should be rewarded with his love. So, things like dating would be harshly criticized and the offending celebrity labeled a traitor.



I was a fangirl once. I was obsessed with an actor. I got caught up in his earnestness and insight and claimed that I loved him for his pure soul. But one day, I just lost interest.



It happened before I knew it. I was watching his films one day and suddenly realized that his acting didn't appeal to me anymore.



I realized that I had been in love with the roles he played, not him.



This actor didn't do anything wrong. It was me who changed my mind and decided that I didn't like him anymore. Other celebrities lose their fans for good reason.



I used to like this idol singer.



But one day, I saw a picture he took with two other celebrities. The lady was already about five inches shorter than him, yet he still stood on his toes so that he could appear taller than the other male celebrity.



My fondness toward him turned into dislike immediately. Dishonesty and disrespect are two things I cannot overlook.



I believe it could be the same case with the fans of the Songs.



The couple had repeatedly denied dating rumors before announcing their intent to marry. Naturally, the fans may have felt as if they were fooled. Their adoration turned into animosity.



The fib even led to a popular Internet phrase which goes, "No, we are not dating; we are just to be married."



The moral of the story is don't treat fans like fools.



