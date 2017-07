A Chinese train conductor talks with two passengers on a tourist cruise train from Moscow, Russia to Beijing. The two-way trip, which takes 13 days each way, is part of the China-proposed "One Belt, One Road" initiative. The Trans-Siberian tour is set to carry more than 2,000 tourists during this year's May to September period. Last year, the number of Russians who visited China reached 1.67 million, according to a Russian Travel Digest report. Photo: CFP