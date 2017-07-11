Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

So said a woman surnamed Liu who lives in Ganmian Hutong in Dongcheng district. On Sunday, a one-meter-long black-and-white striped snake showed up in the hutong. Residents called 119 for help after several failed attempts to catch it. Eight firefighters were sent to the hutong to capture the reptile. As the temperature rises and animals become more active, the fire department has seen an increase in the number of animal retrieval cases. Snakes, hedgehogs and yellow weasels are among the more prevalent. People are warned against trying to expel or catch the animals without protection, and they are advised to call 119 for help if the situation continues to worry them. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)