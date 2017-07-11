Heart travels 600 km in less than three hours for transplant surgery

A doctor carried a heart from East China's Shandong Province to Jiangsu Province by rail, a journey covering more than 600 kilometers, in less than three hours for a use in life-saving transplant surgery.



The operation was a success and the patient will be discharged from hospital in two to four weeks, Yangtze Evening Post reported Tuesday.



The 55-year-old patient surnamed Zhang had been waiting for a new heart since April.



Doctors at the Jiangsu Provincial Hospital finally found a match for Zhang in Jinan, Shandong Province on June 21 after searching for two months.



The "relay" began at 3 pm on June 22 in a Jinan hospital and ended at 5:20 pm in the Nanjing hospital; the surgery was completed at 7:50 pm.



The heart's journey covered several provinces and traffic police and local emergency centers cooperated to guard against delays.



A doctor at the Jiangsu Provincial Hospital said that heart transplant surgery would be less effective or even fail if the donor heart remained outside the human body for more than six hours.



Yangtze Evening Post

