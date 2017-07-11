China enhances flood control

China has entered a crucial period for flood control as many areas in the country have been stricken by floods or heavy rains in the past week, the authorities said.



The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters convened a conference on flood control work on Monday, saying that the water level of many rivers in southern China remain high and the total water storage in reservoirs has increased 20 percent year-on-year, the People's Daily reported on Tuesday.



The flood control system in northern China may not be strong enough to deal with swift flooding, it added.



A total of 44 people have died or were missing after floods hit Ningxiang county in Central China's Hunan Province, local flood control headquarters said Friday. Heavy downpours since June 22 have led to the area's worst natural disaster in 60 years, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.



Jin Can, a member of the Blue Sky Rescue Team who has taken part in the rescue work in many places in Hunan, told the Global Times that all the resources in Hunan have been mobilized for the flood control work considering the severe situation in many countries.



"Houses and crops were severely damaged in the flooded areas. And local governments, soldiers and the Blue Sky Team worked together on the flood control front," Jin said, adding that some of the rescue equipment of the team need to be upgraded for better rescue work.



An official surnamed Feng from the publicity department of the Hunan provincial government confirmed with the Global Times that the flood control work in the province has just finished on Tuesday.



"We are going to focus on resuming production and will keep monitoring the possible flooding of key areas. Regulators would also update relevant information online in a timely manner," said Feng.



Aside from Hunan, many other regions have suffered from heavy rains and floods in the past week.



In South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, floods have left 26 dead and 8 missing since heavy rain started on July 1. More than 1.88 million people suffered losses in the disaster, which damaged 108,000 hectares of crops and flattened 6,102 houses. Direct economic losses have exceeded 7.8 billion yuan ($1.15 billion).



Wang Yingjie, general secretary of a national platform on emergency rescue, who took part in the rescue work in Jiangxi and Hunan provinces, said that local officials reacted swiftly in relocating residents, which has helped decrease the losses.



"Some villagers were reluctant to relocate or did not cooperate with the local government, which added some difficulties in the rescue work," Wang said.