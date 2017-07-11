UN, Alibaba to improve rural e-commerce

The United Nations announced Monday that it will join hands with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to increase spending on China's rural e-commerce infrastructure.



A total of $200 million will be allocated by the UN for rural e-commerce infrastructure in Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Southwest China's Sichuan Province and Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, said Lakshmi Puri, UN assistant secretary-general and deputy executive director of UN Women.



Rural Taobao provides a very good platform for women in Chinese villages to start their own businesses and make a living by selling products online, Puri said at the 2017 Global Conference on Women and Entrepreneurship.



Rural Taobao is an ambitious effort by Alibaba to turn China's hundreds of millions of rural residents into online shoppers and sellers. It also underscores the potential of e-commerce to fuel economic activity and eliminate poverty in the country's poor, largely agrarian regions.





