The first round of a comprehensive economic dialogue between China and the US will be held on July 19 in Washington DC, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed Tuesday.
The consensus was reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping
and his US counterpart Donald Trump
on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a press briefing.
During the upcoming dialogue, co-chaired by Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang
, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, the two sides will exchange views on economic and trade issues of common concern, Geng said.