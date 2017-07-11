Big oil and gas discoveries

Almost half a trillion cubic meters of natural gas was found in the central and western parts of China in 2016, marking it a very successful year in oil and gas exploration, media reported on Tuesday.



A total of 311 billion cubic meters of natural gas was discovered in the Erdos Basin in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and about 152.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas was found in the Sichuan Basin of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to CCTV. Two oil fields with 100 million tons were found in the eastern part of Northwest China's Gansu Province, said the report, which did not specify the exact measurements of the reserves.