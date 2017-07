A draft plan to turn the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao greater bay area into the world's largest bay area in terms of GDP by 2030 has been filed with the national economic planner, according to a local official.The plan for the development of a city cluster in the greater bay area, covering the majority of China's Cantonese-speaking regions, was forwarded to the National Development and Reform Commission at the end of June, said an official with Guangdong's development and reform commission.