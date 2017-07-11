Trial opens in Mt. Gox bitcoin case

Chief executive denies embezzling millions at Tokyo court

The 32-year-old chief executive of defunct Mt. Gox pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges relating to the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of bitcoins and cash from what was once the world's biggest bitcoin exchange.



French national Mark Karpeles filed the plea in response to charges of embezzlement and data manipulation at the Tokyo District Court, according to a pool report for foreign journalists.



Mt. Gox once handled 80 percent of the world's bitcoin trades but filed for bankruptcy in 2014 after losing some 850,000 bitcoins - then worth around half a billion US dollars - and $28 million in cash from its bank accounts. In its bankruptcy filing, Tokyo-based Mt. Gox blamed hackers for the lost bitcoins, pointing to a software security flaw.



Mt. Gox subsequently said it had found 200,000 of the missing bitcoins.



Karpeles was indicted for transferring 341 million yen ($3 million) from a Mt. Gox account holding customer funds to an account in his name during September to December 2013. The prosecution also alleged Karpeles boosted the balance of an account in his name in Mt. Gox's trading system.



In its opening statement to the court, Karpeles' defense team did not dispute that the transfers took place, but denied they amounted to embezzlement. Karpeles told the court he was an information technology engineer.



"I swear to God that I am innocent," he said in Japanese to the three-judge panel.



The collapse of Mt. Gox badly damaged the image of virtual currencies, particularly among risk-averse Japanese investors and corporations.



But the bankruptcy also prompted Japan's government to decide how to treat bitcoin, and preceded a push by local regulators to licence virtual currency exchanges. Japan this year became the first country to regulate exchanges at the national level.



Interest in bitcoin among Japan's individual investors has spiked in recent months, but institutional investors remain wary, and Japanese firms are also unenthusiastic.



The value of bitcoin is highly volatile. It hit a record high of $2,980 last month.





