India’s top court stays ban on cattle slaughter

India's top court on Tuesday stayed a nationwide ban imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on the sale of cattle for slaughter that had provoked outcry in many states.



The Supreme Court upheld a decision by a lower court staying the ban imposed in May, which prohibited the sale and purchase of cows - an animal considered sacred for Hindus - for slaughter.



The sudden ruling had sparked protests against what many saw as an overreach by the Hindu-right Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and many states where cow slaughter was legal vowed to fight the decree.



Petitioners in the southern state of Tamil Nadu launched the first challenge, claiming the ban infringed their right to eat what they choose, a flashpoint issue in the Hindu-majority nation.



Allegations of cow slaughter and beef consumption against Muslims and other minorities have triggered murders and violent reprisals in India, where many are vegetarian.



"This is a welcome ruling and we expect the court will now look into the constitutional validity of the order," said Ajmal Khan, the lawyer who represented petitioners in Tamil Nadu. "Our stand is vindicated."



In its ruling, the Supreme Court said the government had already given it a commitment that it would review the rules on the sale of cattle for slaughter.



Some states organized beef festivals in the days after the ban was announced to protest the measure, while counter rallies by BJP supporters saw cows adorned with flowers.





