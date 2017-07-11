Turkey detains tech staff for coup links

Turkish authorities have ordered the arrest of 105 people working in information technology on suspicion of involvement in an attempted military coup a year ago, state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday.



Over the last year, a large number of police operations have targeted people suspected of links to the US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating the failed putsch on July 15, 2016.



In the latest operations focused on IT employees in both the private and public sectors, police have so far detained 52 people out of the 105 targeted by arrest warrants across eight provinces, Anadolu said.



It said the suspects were believed to be users of ByLock, an encrypted messaging app the government says was used by Gulen's followers. Gulen has denied involvement in the attempted military takeover.



On Monday authorities issued arrest warrants for 72 university staff, including a former adviser to Turkey's main opposition leader who staged a mass rally on Sunday to protest against a crackdown in the last year.



Last week police detained 10 people, including the local head of rights group Amnesty International at a meeting on an island near Istanbul. Their detentions were extended for another seven days on Tuesday, a source close to the matter said.





