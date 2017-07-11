US conducts successful missile intercept test

The US shot down a simulated, incoming intermediate-range ballistic missile, officials said Tuesday.
Planned months ago, the US missile defense test over the Pacific Ocean has gained significance after North Korea
's July 4 launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile heightened concerns about the threat from Pyongyang.
The test was the first-ever of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system against an incoming intermediate range ballistic missile (IRBM), which experts say is a faster and more difficult target to hit than shorter-range missiles.
The US Missile Defense Agency said the IRBM was designed to behave similarly to the kinds of missiles that could threaten the US.
"The successful demonstration of THAAD
against an IRBM-range missile threat bolsters the country's defensive capability against developing missile threats in North Korea and other countries," the Missile Defense Agency said in a statement.
In the latest test, a THAAD in Kodiak, Alaska, intercepted a ballistic missile target that was air-launched from a C-17 aircraft flying north of Hawaii, the Missile Defense Agency said in a statement.
This success leaves THAAD with a 100 percent track record for all 14 intercept attempts since flight testing began just over a decade ago.
In July last year, Seoul and Washington agreed to install one THAAD system in South Korea, which China and Russia have strongly opposed as it breaks regional strategic balance and threatens security interests of the two countries.
Earlier this month Moscow and Beijing, in a joint statement, called on Washington to immediately halt deployment of THAAD in South Korea.
The statement said Washington was using North Korea as a pretext to expand its military infra-structure in Asia and risked upsetting the strategic balance of power in the region.
The THAAD, which includes an X-band radar that enables the US to snoop on half of China's territory and the southern part of Russia's Far East, breaks the regional strategic balance and runs counter to achieving denuclearization on the peninsula as it merely further complicates the situation.