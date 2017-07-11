Sunac shares jump nearly 14% after $9.3b deal with Wanda

Shares of Sunac China Holdings Ltd raced ahead nearly 14 percent on Tuesday, a day after the acquisitive developer agreed to buy tourism projects and hotels from property giant Dalian Wanda Group for $9.3 billion.



The trading of Sunac closed at HK$16.82 ($2.15) per share on Tuesday, representing an increase of 13.6 percent from the previous day.



Sunac's shares, which have more than doubled in value this year, were suspended from trading on Monday ahead of news of the agreement.



The companies are expected to sign an agreement by the end of this month.



"This cooperation will add a large number of prime land reserves and property assets for the company at a reasonable cost," Sunac said in a statement on Tuesday, citing reasons for the deal. It said it will continue to discuss and cooperate with Wanda in other projects as well as movies and other areas in future.



After the deal, Wanda will still be responsible for the operation of the properties, and Sunac will pay an annual management consulting fee for 13 theme parks of 50 million yuan each to Wanda for a contract term of 20 years.



The developer has a negative outlook from Moody's, which said in April Sunac's leverage had deteriorated significantly due to large amounts of debt it had raised to support acquisitions.



Wanda has also been very active globally in recent years, with deals for US cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and Spanish soccer team Atletico Madrid.





