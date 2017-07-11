Fugitive tycoon paid 20m yuan to help settle charges: report

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/11 23:51:56
Fugitive Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui allegedly paid 20 million yuan ($2.94 million) to two suspected swindlers who claimed to be able to settle lawsuits for Guo through "high-level connections," the Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday.
Police arrested Zhao Lixin and Ge Changzhong in June for suspected involvement in fraud.
Zhao, 50, said he received a phone call in May 2015 from a mutual friend of his and a man he identified as Song Jun who allegedly worked at China's Civil Aviation Administration. Zhao said Song, who represented Guo, offered him a generous amount on the condition that he use his "connections with senior officials" to get Guo's secretary out of jail.
Originally from Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Zhao had been living in Shenzhen for years and had disguised himself as a relative of a top official, a military leader or a prestigious monk.
Lured by money, Zhao and his apprentice Ge, who posed as a senior colonel of the People's Liberation Army's General Staff Department, decided to swindle Song, Xinhua reported.
An excuse to return to China
By that time, Guo had already fled China. Xinhua reported that Song introduced the two swindlers to Guo, who promised to pay the two 20 million yuan if they got the job done.
"As a matter of fact, getting his secretary out of jail was just an excuse. Guo wanted to return to China and wanted me to contact important people just to see what they would say about his return," Song was quoted by Xinhua as saying.
On May 18, 2016, Guo's secretary was granted bail.
However, Guo was misled into believing that Zhao's and Ge's influence led to the bail. He showed great enthusiasm in fostering good relations with the two, the report said.
"After [his secretary made bail], Guo was very happy. He wanted to meet me in the UK as soon as possible," Ge was quoted as saying.
Bank statements showed that Guo transferred 6 million yuan to Ge's company account in May and wired the rest of the money to an account in Hong Kong.
Police said Guo really wanted to meet Ge in the UK to see for himself which senior officials were behind Zhao and Ge.
In June, 2016, Ge flew to London to meet Guo.
"He kept asking about Zhao Lixin as well as the senior officials Zhao knew, his relations with them and how he came to know them," Ge said.
He said Guo grew upset after he told Guo he was not aware of Zhao's background. When Ge showed Guo his proposal, Guo got mad and turned hostile.
A bunch of liars
Ge admitted he and Guo had a falling-out because Guo realized that they were of no help to him. He said Guo originally wanted to establish contact with senior officials through them and return to China.
Guo later told Song on WhatsApp that Zhao and Ge were swindlers.
"They are a bunch of liars. They made a fool of me. I have never encountered swindlers like them in my life," Guo said.
Ge said that 12.5 million yuan was returned to Guo, news portal thepaper.cn reported.
Song was detained last month for allegedly infringing on others' personal information, Xinhua reported.
He admitted to helping Guo acquire information on passengers of Hainan Airlines' (HNA) corporate jets after Guo promised to buy him a house in the UK, help Song's business and take care of Song's daughter who was studying abroad at the time.
Xinhua reported earlier this week that Guo fabricated stories about sex and corruption based on information provided by Song and a duty manager of the HNA Group.
